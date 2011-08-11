BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
JUSTSYSTEM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.27 2.35 (-3.3 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating loss 152 mln loss 97 mln Recurring loss 206 mln loss 242 mln Net loss 209 mln loss 42 mln EPS loss Y3.27 loss Y0.65
NOTE - Justsystem Corp develops application software for PCs..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4686.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal