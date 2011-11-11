Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KOBE DIESEL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.32 13.91 Operating prft 198 mln loss 199 mln Recurring prft 188 mln loss 208 mln Net 184 mln 10 mln

NOTE - Kobe Diesel Co Ltd makes diesel ship engines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6016.TK1.