Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ADORES INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.28
12.64 23.60
(-2.9 pct) (-7.8 pct) (-9.0%)
Operating 843 mln 575 mln 1.05
(+46.5 pct) (-30.1 pct)
(+298.2%) Recurring 782 mln
468 mln 900 mln (+67.1
pct) (-35.5 pct) (+1100.3%) Net
873 mln 185 mln 900 mln
(+371.0 pct) (-47.4 pct)
EPS Y7.65
Y1.76 Y7.69 Shares 125
mln 110 mln Annual div
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Adores Inc operates amusement facilities and leases
'pachinko' pinball game machines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4712.TK1.