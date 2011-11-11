Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ADORES INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.28 12.64 23.60 (-2.9 pct) (-7.8 pct) (-9.0%) Operating 843 mln 575 mln 1.05

(+46.5 pct) (-30.1 pct) (+298.2%) Recurring 782 mln 468 mln 900 mln (+67.1 pct) (-35.5 pct) (+1100.3%) Net

873 mln 185 mln 900 mln

(+371.0 pct) (-47.4 pct)

EPS Y7.65 Y1.76 Y7.69 Shares 125 mln 110 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Adores Inc operates amusement facilities and leases 'pachinko' pinball game machines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

