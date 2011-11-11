Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.15 3.10 Operating loss 129 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 121 mln loss 87 mln Net loss 181 mln loss 90 mln

NOTE - Matsuo Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6969.TK1.