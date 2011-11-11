Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OWARI PRECISE PRODUCTS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.67 7.35 13.10 (-9.3 pct) (+25.7 pct) (-11.1%) Operating 242 mln 363 mln 340 mln

(-33.1 pct) (-61.8%) Recurring 129 mln 282 mln 250 mln (-54.3 pct) (-68.1%) Net

72 mln 167 mln 120 mln

(-56.8 pct) (+158.4 pct) (-53.3%) EPS Y6.36 Y14.71 Y10.53 Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Owari Precise Products Co Ltd produces precision forged automobile parts.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7249.TK1.