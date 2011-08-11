Aug 11 (Reuters) -

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 959.90 962.55 1.70 trln 3.35 trln

(-0.3 pct) (-4.8 pct)

Recurring 83.82 87.94 150.00 220.00 (-4.7 pct) (+81.7 pct) Net 55.15 56.41 95.00 145.00

(-2.2 pct) (+59.6 pct)

EPS Y71.91 Y71.61 Y123.86 Y189.06 Diluted EPS Y71.86 Y71.57

NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units..

