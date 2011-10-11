Oct 11 (Reuters) -
JOIS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.54
21.24 37.00
(-80.0 pct) (-9.9 pct) (-9.8%)
Operating 1.06 319 mln 1.25
(+231.7 pct) (-36.5 pct)
(+202.2%) Recurring 1.14
386 mln 1.35 (+193.4
pct) (-44.2 pct) (+151.5%) Net
loss 926 mln prft 187 mln loss 980 mln
(-55.1 pct)
EPS loss Y83.45 prft
Y16.88 loss Y88.26 Shares 11
mln 11 mln Annual div
Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Jois Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
