JOIS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.54 21.24 37.00 (-80.0 pct) (-9.9 pct) (-9.8%) Operating 1.06 319 mln 1.25

(+231.7 pct) (-36.5 pct) (+202.2%) Recurring 1.14 386 mln 1.35 (+193.4 pct) (-44.2 pct) (+151.5%) Net

loss 926 mln prft 187 mln loss 980 mln

(-55.1 pct)

EPS loss Y83.45 prft Y16.88 loss Y88.26 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Jois Co Ltd is a supermarket operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

