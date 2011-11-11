Nov 11 (Reuters) -

IRISO ELECTRONICS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.67 12.15 23.60 (-3.9 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 1.23 1.73 2.98

(-28.5 pct) (+68.9 pct)

(+3.1%) Recurring 1.15 1.61 2.82 (-28.4 pct) (+80.5 pct) (+1.9%) Net

830 mln 1.27 1.87

(-34.8 pct) (+138.6 pct) (-11.4%) EPS Y72.60 Y109.89 Y163.38 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Iriso Electronics Co Ltd manufactures mainly pins and multi-faceted connectors for electronic equipment.

