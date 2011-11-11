Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKO SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.00 8.12 Operating loss 180 mln prft 15 mln Recurring loss 180 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 210 mln prft 10 mln

NOTE - Sanko Sangyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of special printed products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7922.TK1.