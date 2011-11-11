Nov 11 (Reuters) -

IPS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 301 mln 225 mln 550 mln 1.20 (+33.8 pct) (-8.2 pct) Operating 9 mln 7 mln 40 mln

85 mln

(+29.4 pct) (-54.0 pct)

Recurring 10 mln 7 mln

40 mln 85 mln

(+27.1 pct) (-55.6 pct)

Net 2 mln 4 mln

22 mln 47 mln

(-33.2 pct) (-55.5 pct)

EPS Y123.10 Y184.12

Y920.89 Y1,967.35

NOTE - IPS Co Ltd is a software service provider for corporate customers.

