BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
IPS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 301 mln 225 mln 550 mln 1.20 (+33.8 pct) (-8.2 pct) Operating 9 mln 7 mln 40 mln
85 mln
(+29.4 pct) (-54.0 pct)
Recurring 10 mln 7 mln
40 mln 85 mln
(+27.1 pct) (-55.6 pct)
Net 2 mln 4 mln
22 mln 47 mln
(-33.2 pct) (-55.5 pct)
EPS Y123.10 Y184.12
Y920.89 Y1,967.35
NOTE - IPS Co Ltd is a software service provider for corporate customers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4335.TK1.
