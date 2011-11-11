Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FURUBAYASHI SHIKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.84
8.02 15.00
(-2.3 pct) (-4.9 pct) (-3.1%)
Operating 183 mln 290 mln 450 mln
(-37.0 pct) (-13.0 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 118 mln
217 mln 250 mln (-45.7
pct) (-16.8 pct) (-16.1%) Net
79 mln 94 mln 100 mln
(-16.1 pct) (-31.9 pct)
(-17.4%) EPS Y4.90
Y5.74 Y6.00 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Furubayashi Shiko Co Ltd is an integrated maker of
printed paperboard containers for packaging.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
