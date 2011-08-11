Aug 11 (Reuters) -
HASEKO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 112.51
99.12 235.00 495.00
(+13.5 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Operating 4.30 4.77 8.50
23.00 (-9.7 pct) (+53.1 pct)
Recurring 3.80
4.33 7.00 18.00
(-12.3 pct) (+33.3 pct) Net
2.66 2.52 3.00
9.00 (+5.3 pct) (+59.1 pct)
EPS Y1.66
Y1.56 Y1.78 Y5.55
Diluted EPS Y1.25 Y1.25
NOTE - Haseko Corp is a leading condominium developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1808.TK1.