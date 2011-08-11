Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SEC CARBON LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.49 6.33 13.90 30.50 (-13.3 pct) (+38.7 pct) Operating 403 mln 912 mln 1.10

1.38 (-55.8 pct) (+23.2 pct)

Recurring 507 mln 889 mln 1.19 1.56 (-42.9 pct) (+9.8 pct) Net

287 mln 549 mln 700 mln 900 mln

(-47.6 pct) (+14.2 pct)

EPS Y7.00 Y13.35

Y17.03 Y21.89

NOTE - SEC Carbon Ltd is a major producer of artificial graphite electrodes for electric furnaces.

