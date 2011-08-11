BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
IO DATA DEVICE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
45.13 44.57
(+1.3 pct) (-2.4 pct) Operating loss 289 mln prft 24 mln Recurring loss 502 mln prft 268 mln Net
loss 646 mln prft 570 mln EPS
loss Y47.26 prft Y41.51 Annual div
Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00
NOTE - IO Data Device Inc manufactures PC memory boards.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal