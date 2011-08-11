Aug 11 (Reuters) -

IO DATA DEVICE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

45.13 44.57

(+1.3 pct) (-2.4 pct) Operating loss 289 mln prft 24 mln Recurring loss 502 mln prft 268 mln Net

loss 646 mln prft 570 mln EPS

loss Y47.26 prft Y41.51 Annual div

Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y7.00 Y5.00

NOTE - IO Data Device Inc manufactures PC memory boards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

