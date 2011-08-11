Aug 11 (Reuters) -

IMAGICA ROBOT HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.91 1.49 24.72 53.70 Operating 464 mln 102 mln 1.03 3.00 Recurring 462 mln 67 mln 1.02

2.97 Net prft 341 mln loss 22 mln prft 720 mln prft 1.90 EPS prft Y8.66 loss Y3.04 prft Y18.28 prft Y48.25

NOTE - Imagica Robot Holdings Inc sells imaging and information processing systems used for computer-aided designs (CAD), and high-speed video.

