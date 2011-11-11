Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SODICK CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.55 25.38 55.00 (+16.5 pct) (+64.1 pct) (+1.4%) Operating 3.83 2.49 5.00
(+53.8 pct) (-10.7%) Recurring 2.36 1.33 3.00 (+76.9 pct) (-23.9%) Net
1.75 1.37 2.00
(+27.8 pct) (-60.9%) EPS Y35.40 Y27.71 Y40.39 Annual div
Y10.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Sodick Co Ltd is a specialist maker of electrodischargers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6143.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest