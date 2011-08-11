Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.25 8.70 Operating 269 mln 50 mln Recurring 463 mln 200 mln Net 1.11 800 mln

NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.