Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SUKEGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.94 3.88 3.77

2.13 (+1.7 pct) (-7.4 pct)

(-4.5%) (+10.2%) Operating 173 mln 171 mln 176 mln

140 mln

(+1.1 pct) (-8.9 pct) (+1.2%)

(+87.0%) Recurring 164 mln 166 mln 168 mln

135 mln

(-0.8 pct) (-7.7 pct) (+2.1%)

(+90.5%) Net 59 mln 58 mln 91 mln

72 mln

(+1.3 pct) (-31.7 pct) (+53.1%)

(+59.5%) EPS Y8.92 Y8.80 Y13.66

Y10.80 Shares 7 mln 7 mln

Annual div Y12.00 Y17.00

Y12.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q4 div Y4.00 Y9.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Sukegawa Electric Co Ltd is a comprehensive engineering firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

