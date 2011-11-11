Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SUKEGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.94 3.88 3.77
2.13 (+1.7 pct) (-7.4 pct)
(-4.5%) (+10.2%)
Operating 173 mln 171 mln 176 mln
140 mln
(+1.1 pct) (-8.9 pct) (+1.2%)
(+87.0%)
Recurring 164 mln 166 mln 168 mln
135 mln
(-0.8 pct) (-7.7 pct) (+2.1%)
(+90.5%)
Net 59 mln 58 mln 91 mln
72 mln
(+1.3 pct) (-31.7 pct) (+53.1%)
(+59.5%)
EPS Y8.92 Y8.80 Y13.66
Y10.80
Shares 7 mln 7 mln
Annual div Y12.00 Y17.00
Y12.00 -Q2 div Y8.00
Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q4 div
Y4.00 Y9.00 Y4.00
NOTE - Sukegawa Electric Co Ltd is a comprehensive
engineering firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
