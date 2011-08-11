BRIEF-GfK says Michael Dell's stake grows to 10.1 pct
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company has risen to 10.07 percent as of Feb. 7 from 9.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
PACIFIC SYSTEMS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.59 2.15 3.89 8.81 (-26.0 pct) (+9.3 pct) Operating loss 87 mln prft 14 mln loss 6 mln prft 304 mln
(-58.7 pct)
Recurring loss 85 mln prft 23 mln loss 21 mln prft 284 mln
(-34.9 pct)
Net loss 69 mln loss 33 mln loss 46 mln prft 154 mln EPS loss Y46.80 loss Y22.69 loss Y31.18 prft Y104.66
NOTE - Pacific Systems Corp is the full company name.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage: