BRIEF-Avant to offer off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
MELCO HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 60.00 60.00 Operating 4.00 2.30 Recurring 4.20 2.30 Net 2.40 1.30 NOTE - Melco Holdings Inc owns shares in memory storage equipment maker Melco. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6676.TK1.
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 4,377 won/share from 6,008 won/share, effective Feb. 8