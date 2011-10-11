Oct 11 (Reuters) -

MELCO HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 60.00 60.00 Operating 4.00 2.30 Recurring 4.20 2.30 Net 2.40 1.30 NOTE - Melco Holdings Inc owns shares in memory storage equipment maker Melco. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6676.TK1.