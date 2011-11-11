Nov 11 (Reuters) -
GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.27
3.64 9.30
(-10.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+2.8%)
Operating loss 156 mln loss 1 mln prft 290 mln
(-29.5%) Recurring loss 188 mln loss
40 mln prft 200 mln
(-38.6%) Net
loss 201 mln loss 52 mln prft 160 mln
(-64.6%)
EPS loss Y26.23 loss Y6.88
prft Y20.83 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Gantan Beauty Industry Co Ltd produces metal roofing
materials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5935.TK1.