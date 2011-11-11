Nov 11 (Reuters) -

GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.27 3.64 9.30 (-10.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+2.8%) Operating loss 156 mln loss 1 mln prft 290 mln (-29.5%) Recurring loss 188 mln loss 40 mln prft 200 mln

(-38.6%) Net

loss 201 mln loss 52 mln prft 160 mln

(-64.6%)

EPS loss Y26.23 loss Y6.88 prft Y20.83 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Gantan Beauty Industry Co Ltd produces metal roofing materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

