SHIGA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.14
41.51 80.00
(-0.9 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.5%)
Recurring 7.51 3.50 10.00
(+114.5 pct) (-24.9 pct)
(+13.4%) Net 4.74
1.31 6.00
(+262.4 pct) (-49.7 pct) (+56.0%) EPS
Y17.94 Y4.95 Y22.73
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Shiga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
