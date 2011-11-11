Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIGA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.14 41.51 80.00 (-0.9 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.5%) Recurring 7.51 3.50 10.00

(+114.5 pct) (-24.9 pct) (+13.4%) Net 4.74 1.31 6.00 (+262.4 pct) (-49.7 pct) (+56.0%) EPS

Y17.94 Y4.95 Y22.73

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Shiga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8366.TK1.