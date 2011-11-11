Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOA VALVE ENGINEERING INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 10.42 10.79 10.00

5.40 (-3.4 pct) (-3.0 pct)

(-4.0%) (+1.9%) Operating 961 mln 1.57 900 mln

490 mln

(-38.7 pct) (+44.4 pct) (-6.4%)

(-4.2%) Recurring 998 mln 1.60 930 mln

505 mln

(-37.6 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-6.9%)

(-3.3%) Net 502 mln 796 mln 450 mln

244 mln

(-36.9 pct) (+120.3 pct) (-10.4%)

(-7.9%) EPS Y206.57 Y322.55 Y185.02

Y100.32 Annual div Y70.00 Y70.00 Y60.00

-Q2 div Y35.00 Y35.00

Y30.00 -Q4 div Y35.00 Y35.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Toa Valve Engineering Inc owns shares in valve production and maintenance companies including Toa Valve.

