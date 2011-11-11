UPDATE 9-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOA VALVE ENGINEERING INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 10.42 10.79 10.00
5.40 (-3.4 pct) (-3.0 pct)
(-4.0%) (+1.9%) Operating 961 mln 1.57 900 mln
490 mln
(-38.7 pct) (+44.4 pct) (-6.4%)
(-4.2%) Recurring 998 mln 1.60 930 mln
505 mln
(-37.6 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-6.9%)
(-3.3%) Net 502 mln 796 mln 450 mln
244 mln
(-36.9 pct) (+120.3 pct) (-10.4%)
(-7.9%) EPS Y206.57 Y322.55 Y185.02
Y100.32 Annual div Y70.00 Y70.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y35.00 Y35.00
Y30.00 -Q4 div Y35.00 Y35.00 Y30.00
NOTE - Toa Valve Engineering Inc owns shares in valve production and maintenance companies including Toa Valve.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6466.TK1.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.