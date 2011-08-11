BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.27 25.64 49.00 (-1.4 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-1.1%) Operating 1.55 1.07 2.25
(+45.1 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+114.5%) Recurring 1.87 1.22 2.80 (+52.8 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+112.1%) Net
1.51 817 mln 1.35
(+84.4 pct) (+419.0 pct) (-66.1%) EPS Y42.87 Y23.25 Y38.40 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings.
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit, missing average analysts' forecasts, as tough market conditions in China and Saudi Arabia kept growth in check.