Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.27 25.64 49.00 (-1.4 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-1.1%) Operating 1.55 1.07 2.25

(+45.1 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+114.5%) Recurring 1.87 1.22 2.80 (+52.8 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+112.1%) Net

1.51 817 mln 1.35

(+84.4 pct) (+419.0 pct) (-66.1%) EPS Y42.87 Y23.25 Y38.40 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.