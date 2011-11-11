Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIPPON CONVEYOR CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.82 5.99 11.00 (-19.5 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-8.9%) Operating loss 14 mln loss 7 mln prft 100 mln (+175.4%) Recurring loss 24 mln loss 27 mln prft 70 mln

(+350.0%) Net

loss 61 mln loss 91 mln prft 20 mln EPS loss Y0.97 loss Y1.45 prft Y0.32

Annual div -Q1 div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q3 div

nil nil

NOTE - Nippon Conveyor Co Ltd is a specialised conveyor maker.

