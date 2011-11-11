Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIRAI ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.41 12.00 Operating loss 69 mln loss 200 mln Recurring loss 304 mln loss 350 mln Net loss 364 mln loss 360 mln

NOTE - Shirai Electronics Industrial Co Ltd is engaged in printed-wiring board business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6658.TK1.