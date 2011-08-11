Aug 11 (Reuters) -

HYBRID SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.85 10.00 21.10 (-1.5 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 91 mln 33 mln 241 mln

(+173.3 pct) (-36.3 pct) (+258.1%) Recurring 72 mln 2 mln 182 mln

(-94.5 pct) Net

49 mln 5 mln 88 mln

(+753.2 pct)

EPS Y975.43 Y106.09 Y1,770.55 Annual div

Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div Y500.00 Y500.00

-Q4 div Y500.00

Y500.00

NOTE - Hybrid Service Co Ltd sells supplies for office equipment, such as toner cartridges for computer printers..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2743.TK1.