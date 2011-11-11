Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKAMOTO GLASS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.92 3.39 6.25 (-13.9 pct) (+29.2 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 159 mln 600 mln 420 mln

(-73.4 pct) (-51.5%) Recurring 143 mln 495 mln 414 mln (-71.0 pct) (+404.5 pct) (-47.9%) Net

474 mln 446 mln 740 mln

(+6.1 pct) (+734.5 pct) (+2.4%) EPS Y29.74 Y28.03 Y46.41 Diluted EPS

Y29.71 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Okamoto Glass Co Ltd produces glass parts used in optical and IT products.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7746.TK1.