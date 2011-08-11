UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
RIKEN CORUNDUM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.65 3.35 Operating 180 mln 122 mln Recurring 214 mln 163 mln Net 119 mln 106 mln
NOTE - Riken Corundum Co Ltd is a major producer of sandpaper. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5395.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors