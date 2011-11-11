Nov 11 (Reuters) -

AI HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.29 6.79 13.70 27.70 (+7.5 pct) (+21.9 pct) Operating 883 mln 718 mln 1.35

3.10 (+23.0 pct) (+67.8 pct)

Recurring 1.01 833 mln 1.55 3.50 (+20.9 pct) (+49.6 pct) Net

589 mln 515 mln 1.00 2.20 (+14.3 pct) (+39.9 pct)

EPS Y10.77 Y9.39 Y18.28 Y40.21

NOTE - Ai Holdings Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3076.TK1.