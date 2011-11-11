Nov 11 (Reuters) -
STARTS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 53.32
50.40 118.00
(+5.8 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+5.1%)
Operating 4.44 3.74 10.50
(+18.7 pct) (+38.2 pct)
(+6.4%) Recurring 3.96
3.23 9.50
(+22.7 pct) (+51.7 pct) (+7.2%) Net
1.31 1.05 3.00
(+24.8 pct) (+22.8 pct)
(+44.2%) EPS Y27.37
Y21.93 Y62.69 Annual div
Y16.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Starts Corp is a real estate agent.
