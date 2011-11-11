Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NICHIRYOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.46
1.85 3.80
(-20.9 pct) (-24.2 pct) (-6.8%)
Operating loss 102 mln loss 119 mln prft 450 mln
(+264.8%) Recurring loss 138 mln loss
159 mln prft 350 mln
(+113.5%) Net
loss 96 mln loss 120 mln prft 180 mln
(+235.0%)
EPS loss Y7.41 loss Y9.11
prft Y13.73 Shares 14 mln
14 mln Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Nichiryoku Co Ltd is a major cemetery developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
