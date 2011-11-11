Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NICHIRYOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.46 1.85 3.80 (-20.9 pct) (-24.2 pct) (-6.8%) Operating loss 102 mln loss 119 mln prft 450 mln (+264.8%) Recurring loss 138 mln loss 159 mln prft 350 mln

(+113.5%) Net

loss 96 mln loss 120 mln prft 180 mln

(+235.0%)

EPS loss Y7.41 loss Y9.11 prft Y13.73 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Nichiryoku Co Ltd is a major cemetery developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

