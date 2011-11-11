Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIRECO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.48 3.36 7.10 (+3.5 pct) (+12.3 pct) (+5.1%) Operating 133 mln 116 mln 310 mln

(+14.9 pct)

(+7.6%) Recurring 163 mln 154 mln 380 mln (+5.8 pct) (+8.6%) Net

44 mln 71 mln 210 mln

(-38.4 pct) (-35.0%) EPS Y6.04 Y9.82 Y28.67 Diluted EPS

Y6.01 Y9.77 Annual div Y12.00

Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Nireco Corp is a control and measuring equipment maker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6863.TK1.