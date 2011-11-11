BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ATECT CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.13 1.28 Operating
12 mln 56 mln Recurring loss 36 mln prft 37 mln Net loss 341 mln prft 20 mln
NOTE - Atect corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4241.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest