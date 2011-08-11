BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
JORUDAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.52 3.36 5.00
(+4.7 pct) (+20.1 pct) Operating 464 mln 491 mln 700 mln
(-5.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) Recurring 472 mln 493 mln 700 mln
(-4.3 pct) (+2.2 pct) Net 215 mln 254 mln 365 mln
(-15.5 pct) (+2.1 pct) EPS Y41.38 Y48.94 Y70.11
NOTE - Jorudan Co Ltd develops computer software and videogame content.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3710.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal