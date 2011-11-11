BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOMATO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.85 9.13 18.00 (-3.0 pct) (-4.7 pct) (-1.8%) Recurring 865 mln 823 mln 1.40
(+5.1 pct) (+46.3 pct)
(+9.4%) Net 514 mln 571 mln 800 mln (-10.0 pct) (+88.3 pct) (+7.1%) EPS
Y4.46 Y4.96 Y6.95
Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Tomato Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8542.TK1.
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.