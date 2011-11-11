Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOMATO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.85 9.13 18.00 (-3.0 pct) (-4.7 pct) (-1.8%) Recurring 865 mln 823 mln 1.40

(+5.1 pct) (+46.3 pct)

(+9.4%) Net 514 mln 571 mln 800 mln (-10.0 pct) (+88.3 pct) (+7.1%) EPS

Y4.46 Y4.96 Y6.95

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Tomato Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

