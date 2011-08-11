Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NEW TACHIKAWA AIRCRAFT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

735 mln 1.35 2.51 Operating

205 mln 259 mln 530 mln Recurring 482 mln 807 mln 1.55 Net 359 mln 584 mln 1.21 EPS

Y41.81 Y63.40 Y131.72

NOTE - New Tachikawa Aircraft Co Ltd is a machinery maker.

