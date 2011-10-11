Oct 11 (Reuters) -

BACKS GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.67 13.15 Recurring 403 mln 380 mln Net 206 mln 200 mln

NOTE - Backs Group Inc dispatches sales staff to cellular phone sales agents, consumer electronics merchandisers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4306.TK1.