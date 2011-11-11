Nov 11 (Reuters) -

S LINE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.21 20.12 41.00 (+0.4 pct) (+7.4 pct) (-0.8%) Operating 1 mln 122 mln 360 mln

(-98.5 pct) (-57.8 pct) (-41.8%) Recurring 78 mln 194 mln 450 mln (-59.5 pct) (-45.5 pct) (-40.9%) Net

loss 86 mln loss 316 mln prft 165 mln (-20.7%) EPS loss Y4.09 loss Y14.81 prft Y7.91 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - S Line Co Ltd is a regional trucking company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9078.TK1.