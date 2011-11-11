Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAISO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.64
39.04 85.00
(+11.8 pct) (+13.4 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 2.43 2.14 5.10
(+13.6 pct) (+137.7 pct)
(+14.1%) Recurring 2.43
2.25 5.30
(+7.8 pct) (+130.1 pct) (+14.7%) Net
1.37 1.28 2.70
(+7.2 pct) (+192.5 pct)
(+11.3%) EPS Y13.01
Y11.80 Y25.62 Diluted EPS
Y12.65 Y10.41
Annual div Y7.00
Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y3.50
NOTE - Daiso Co Ltd is a caustic soda manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4046.TK1.