Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUJI PS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.67 9.01 19.00 (-3.8 pct) (-10.7 pct) (-2.4%) Operating 159 mln 588 mln 310 mln

(-72.9 pct) (+50.3 pct) (-74.1%) Recurring 184 mln 581 mln 300 mln (-68.2 pct) (+58.3 pct) (-74.8%) Net

111 mln 562 mln 200 mln

(-80.2 pct) (+38.2 pct) (-41.7%) EPS Y6.29 Y31.73 Y11.28 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Fuji PS Corp is a manufacturer of prestressed concrete.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

