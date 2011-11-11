Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NISSEI BUILD KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.75 8.14 35.00 (+191.7 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+103.4%) Operating prft 2.84 loss 36 mln prft 3.25 (+488.3%) Recurring prft 2.93 loss 47 mln prft 3.35

(+514.1%) Net

prft 1.08 loss 486 mln prft 1.45

(+482.3%)

EPS prft Y15.41 loss Y6.96 prft Y20.75 Shares 71 mln 71 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd makes prefabricated houses.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

