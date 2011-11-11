Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OITA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.54 24.92 49.40 (-1.5 pct) (-2.1 pct) (+0.3%) Recurring 5.55 5.85 9.50

(-5.0 pct) (+7.9 pct)

(-9.0%) Net 3.73 3.61 5.30 (+3.2 pct) (+18.8 pct) (-6.2%) EPS

Y22.03 Y21.06 Y31.33

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Oita Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

