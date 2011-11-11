Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OITA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.54
24.92 49.40
(-1.5 pct) (-2.1 pct) (+0.3%)
Recurring 5.55 5.85 9.50
(-5.0 pct) (+7.9 pct)
(-9.0%) Net 3.73
3.61 5.30
(+3.2 pct) (+18.8 pct) (-6.2%) EPS
Y22.03 Y21.06 Y31.33
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Oita Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
