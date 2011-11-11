Nov 11 (Reuters) -
RESONA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 453.24
460.40 880.00
(-1.6 pct) (-0.2 pct) (+2.3%)
Recurring 156.70 114.79 235.00
(+36.5 pct) (+51.5 pct)
(+11.8%) Net 128.24
81.78 170.00
(+56.8 pct) (-4.5 pct) (+6.2%) EPS
Y52.32 Y58.00 Y62.43
Diluted EPS Y36.51 Y26.26
Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Resona Holdings Inc is a holding company created
through the union of Daiwa Bank, Asahi Bank and other Japanese
banks.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
