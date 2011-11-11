Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIDO KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.00 39.80 Operating 1.15 1.90 Recurring 950 mln 1.60 Net 400 mln 700 mln

NOTE - Daido Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures chains, conveyors, rims, wheels and spokes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6373.TK1.