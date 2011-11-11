Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ODAWARA AUTO-MACHINE MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.90 2.21 Operating loss 103 mln prft 71 mln Recurring loss 51 mln prft 120 mln Net loss 32 mln prft 70 mln
NOTE - Odawara Auto-Machine Mfg Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7314.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest