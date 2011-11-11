Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ODAWARA AUTO-MACHINE MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.90 2.21 Operating loss 103 mln prft 71 mln Recurring loss 51 mln prft 120 mln Net loss 32 mln prft 70 mln

NOTE - Odawara Auto-Machine Mfg Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7314.TK1.