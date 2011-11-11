Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HUMAN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.90 23.99 Operating 561 mln 212 mln Recurring 628 mln 188 mln Net 447 mln 97 mln

NOTE - Human Holdings Co. Ltd. provides educational, human resources and nursing services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2415.TK1.