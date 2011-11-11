Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NIRECO CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.10 6.80 Operating 310 mln 150 mln Recurring 380 mln 210 mln Net 210 mln 110 mln
NOTE - Nireco Corp is a control and measuring equipment maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6863.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest