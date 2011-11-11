Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIRECO CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.10 6.80 Operating 310 mln 150 mln Recurring 380 mln 210 mln Net 210 mln 110 mln

NOTE - Nireco Corp is a control and measuring equipment maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6863.TK1.