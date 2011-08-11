Aug 11 (Reuters) -

ICHIKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.11 11.78 24.00 52.00 (-5.7 pct) (-9.4 pct) Operating 87 mln 180 mln 300 mln

650 mln

(-51.4 pct) (+43.6 pct)

Recurring 515 mln 179 mln

550 mln 850 mln

(+186.5 pct) (+56.8 pct)

Net 280 mln 185 mln

300 mln 500 mln

(+51.4 pct) (+57.0 pct)

EPS Y7.82 Y5.16

Y8.36 Y13.93 Diluted EPS Y7.77 Y5.14

NOTE - Ichiken Co Ltd is a general contractor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

