UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
ICHIKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.11 11.78 24.00 52.00 (-5.7 pct) (-9.4 pct) Operating 87 mln 180 mln 300 mln
650 mln
(-51.4 pct) (+43.6 pct)
Recurring 515 mln 179 mln
550 mln 850 mln
(+186.5 pct) (+56.8 pct)
Net 280 mln 185 mln
300 mln 500 mln
(+51.4 pct) (+57.0 pct)
EPS Y7.82 Y5.16
Y8.36 Y13.93 Diluted EPS Y7.77 Y5.14
NOTE - Ichiken Co Ltd is a general contractor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1847.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.