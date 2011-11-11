Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOSHIZAKI ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

130.30 130.43 169.00

(-0.1 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 12.67 12.71 13.00

(-0.3 pct) (+54.2 pct) Recurring 12.34 12.10 12.80

(+2.0 pct) (+39.2 pct) Net

7.06 7.71 7.30

(-8.3 pct) (+74.1 pct) EPS

Y98.02 Y106.94 Y101.29 Diluted EPS Y97.88 Y106.85

NOTE - Hoshizaki Electric Co Ltd is the full company name.

